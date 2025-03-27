Affordable Ramzan Biriyani Kits now available at Amudham stores across TN

CHENNAI: In a significant move to support Muslim families during the holy month of Ramadan, State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R Sakkarapani, on Wednesday, launched the sale of Ramzan Biriyani Kits at Amudham stores across the State.

The minister formally inaugurated the initiative at the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation's Amudham Makkal Angadi in Gopalapuram here, offering the kit at an affordable price of Rs 555. MLA N Ezhilan, GCC councillors, and other officials were present on the occasion.