Aerial threats: TN to get anti-drone guns to beat hovering eyes

CHENNAI: In a move to counter emerging aerial threats, the Tamil Nadu police are set to acquire advanced handheld anti-drone guns. The decision comes in response to the increasing prevalence of drones, particularly during VIP movements and events, which security forces now view as a potential risk.

According to sources, the handheld equipment will be designed for rapid, portable deployment. Weighing under six kilogram, the gun promises a jamming range of at least 1 km and can operate in day or night conditions. Its primary function is to swiftly neutralise unauthorised Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) by severing their control and navigation links.

Upon activation, the gun will jam all standard remote-control and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) frequencies. This immediately cuts the operator's video feed and forces the drone into a safe failure mode: it will either land on the spot, hover in place, or return to its point of origin. Officials state the system can defeat a target within 10 seconds of engagement.

Built to endure harsh environments, the equipment can reliably function in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 50°C and is resistant to dust and impact. Powered by lithium batteries, it guarantees a minimum of one hour of continuous operation.

Complementing the jammer gun will be a handheld detector, which uses passive radio frequency scanning to silently identify drones at distances of 3 km or more, capable of tracking up to 10 targets simultaneously. The police want the manufacturer to make sure that it detects 99% of commercial, off-the-shelf drone models.

The planned procurement can be viewed as a growing focus on layered counter-drone strategy for urban security, aiming to create a swift and effective response to unauthorised aerial intrusions over sensitive locations.