Advocate killed over sour financial deal, two arrested from Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district in connection with the murder of an advocate, whose dead body was recovered from an apartment in Virugambakkam on Sunday.

The deceased, Venkatesan, was a member of Actor-Politician Karunas' Mukkulathor Pulipadai, and the arrested persons were former aides of the deceased, police said.

The preliminary investigations have suggested that Venkatesan was murdered after he did not honour his promise in a financial deal.

On Sunday evening, residents complained of a foul smell from the apartment on Ganapathy Raj Main Road, Virugambakkam, after which they alerted the house owner, as the front door remained locked over the weekend.

Subsequently, the Virugambakkam police were alerted, and a team led by the inspector visited the spot. They entered the apartment through the back entrance and found the deceased advocate. While the body had started decomposing, there were visible cut injuries, after which police suspected murder.

Venkatesan was staying in the apartment with a friend for the last four months, the probe revealed. The body was secured and moved to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police teams probing the victim's death found that former aides of Venkatesan - Karthik and Ravi - had murdered the advocate over a sour financial deal. A police team had secured the suspects from Nanguneri and brought them back to the city for further investigations.