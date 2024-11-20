Advocate hacked to death in Hosur court in public view

COIMBATORE: An advocate was hacked to death by another lawyer over personal enmity near the court complex in Hosur in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

A video grab of the incident shows the assailant attacking his colleague Kannan with a machete. Shockingly, the incident happened in full public view with no one daring to stop the accused, identified as Anand.

The critically injured Kannan was rushed to a private hospital where he died without responding to treatment.

Preliminary inquiries by police revealed that an extramarital affair could be the reason behind the brutal murder.

The accused has surrendered in court and an inquiry is underway.

Meanwhile, advocates in Hosur undertook a protest demanding enhanced protection for the legal fraternity.