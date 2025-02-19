Advance train ticket reservation for summer holidays begins; check details

CHENNAI: In light of people travelling to their hometowns for summer vacations, the Southern Railways has begun advance ticket reservations for the month of April.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, express trains such as Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Pandiyan, Ananthapuri, and Guruvayur Express are filling up fast for the second week of April.

In some express trains, the waiting list for sleeper-class coaches has exceeded the limit, while AC coaches still have available tickets.

Earlier, train ticket reservations were available to commuters 120 days in advance, but this has now been reduced to 60 days.