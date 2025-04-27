Adulterated toor dal found in Dindigul, govt orders inspection of ration shops, warehouses

CHENNAI: Adulteration has been detected in the toor dal supplied to ration shops in Tamil Nadu. During an inspection in Dindigul district, the District Collector found an adulterated deal meant for public distribution.

Following this discovery, action has been taken against two officials responsible for the lapse.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, in response, the state government has ordered a comprehensive inspection of dal quality at all Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation warehouses and ration shops across the state. The Food Department has issued instructions to officials to carry out thorough quality checks.

Additionally, collectors across districts have been directed to investigate five private companies that supplied the adulterated dal to the government.

Strict measures are expected to ensure that only quality food products reach the public through ration shops.