Adopt zero-tolerance approach in caste-based violence, CPM tells TN govt

CHENNAI: CPM on Monday strongly condemned the “heinous and targeted” attack on Dalit residents of Vadakadu village.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam alleged that dominant caste members had stormed a Dalit settlement armed with deadly weapons following a dispute over worship rights during the annual Ther Thiruvizha of the Muthumariamman temple on 5 May. The assailants allegedly attacked residents with sickles and other sharp weapons, vandalised homes, set several houses on fire, and torched two four-wheelers and three two-wheelers.

More than 20 persons, including eight women, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Pudukkottai Government Hospital. CPM district secretary S Shankar and other leaders visited the hospital and expressed solidarity with the victims.

He criticised the police for issuing what it called a “diversionary and diluted” account of the incident, accusing law enforcement of attempting to shield the perpetrators. “The response suggests an intention to protect those responsible for this caste atrocity,” he said.

Demanding immediate action, the Shanmugam urged the State government to register cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against all those involved and ensure their arrest without delay. He further called for proper medical treatment for the injured, compensation for those who suffered loss of property, and urgent rehabilitation efforts to support the affected families.

He noted an increase in caste-based violence across Tamil Nadu and called upon the government and police to adopt a zero-tolerance approach. He also demanded protection for the Dalit community's right to worship in Vadakadu.

“All democratic and progressive forces must raise their voices in protest against such incidents,” he said.