Adopt strict measures to mitigate monsoon effects, TN govt tells schools

CHENNAI: Following complaints of waterlogging on several school campuses due to heavy rains across Tamil Nadu, the School Education Department has directed schools across the State to adopt strict precautionary measures.

A senior official from the School Education Department stated that the department has instructed all schools, including private institutions, to initiate precautionary measures in view of the ongoing heavy rains.

Pointing out that several districts, including Chennai, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, and Thanjavur, have been receiving widespread rainfall, he noted that the Meteorological Department has forecast that the rains are likely to continue in the coming days.

“Adding to the woes, the spread of viral fever has increased in districts such as Madurai, Coimbatore, and Chennai due to water stagnation,” he said, adding, “The Health Department has also urged the public to remain cautious.”

Concerning the precautionary measures, the official said that school authorities should inspect and ensure electrical safety on school premises.

“The schools were also instructed to cover open wells, pits, and sewage drains to prevent accidents,” he said. The school authorities should also ensure that rainwater does not stagnate within school campuses, he added.

In addition, the schools were advised to create awareness on health and hygiene among students to prevent seasonal illnesses. “Students showing fever or related symptoms must be immediately taken to the nearest hospital for treatment,” he noted.

The official said that the department further emphasised that headmasters must fully comply with these safety measures to ensure the well-being of students during the monsoon season.