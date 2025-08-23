Adopt secular ideologies, CM Stalin tells students

CHENNAI: Alleging that the ruling BJP-led NDA government at the centre is supporting hatred, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin advised the students to adopt secular ideologies so that the state would remain a land of peace and brotherhood.

Speaking among the students at the centenary celebration of Good Shepherd Convent and School in Nungambakkam, on Friday, Stalin said that the arrogance of the forces that want to destroy the religious harmony of India will not last long and asked the students to grow a secular mindset during their school days themselves.

"It has become necessary to speak politics and give advice in a school function as the students need to be raised with secular ideas to ensure the state remains a land of peace and brotherhood," he added.

While listing out the schemes that are being implemented by the government to promote education, Stalin expressed that hatred is promoted in several states with the backing of the (central) government itself and the minority groups are facing a crisis, which is not permanent.

He further requested the students to utilise innovations including AI to their growth and not to destroy cognisance.

"Also, do not search for your role models on Instagram. Entertainment is only a part of life, not life," he said.

Stalin urged the teachers to upgrade themselves in line with the present developments, and parents to be the best friends of their children.