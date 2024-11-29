Adopt Right to Service Act in upcoming Assembly session: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the State government to enact the Right to Service Act during the upcoming assembly session that commences on December 9.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the Chief Secretary has written to officials directing them to take timely action on petitions received from the public. "Issuing such directives without passing the Right to Service Act will not bear any result. The Act has been implemented in 20 states, including Kerala and Karnataka. DMK had promised the Act before it came to power," he recalled.

Moreover, the Governor's address in the State assembly also promised the Act. "But, nothing happened. If the government intends to provide timely services, the Act should be passed in the upcoming assembly session," he urged.