Govt polytechnic college admissions begin on a bright note in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With the results of Classes 10 and 12 announced, admissions to government polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu have started on a bright note.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said more than 2,000 students have enrolled for diploma courses till now. The last date for registration is May 25.

The directorate, which conducts the admission process for diploma courses, also released a booklet containing detailed information for the students to know more about the government polytechnic colleges in their respective districts and also about the intake. They would also get information about the fees structure of each college.

The colleges offer 25 courses for students, said the official, adding that they run on semester pattern for first, second, and third years.

To introduce flexibility into the system of polytechnic education for meeting the diverse manpower needs within and across disciplines, the multipoint entry and credit system was introduced.

From last year, Diploma in Civil Engineering and Diploma in Mechanical Engineering in Tamil medium were introduced in five government polytechnic colleges at Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Nagercoil, and Central Polytechnic College, Chennai, to increase admissions.

In all, there are 54 government polytechnic colleges, three affiliated colleges, four women’s colleges, nine part-time colleges, and six sandwich colleges are functioning across the State.