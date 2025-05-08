Admissions kick off for TNEA, polytechnic, arts and science colleges

CHENNAI: Day one of the process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2025) kickstarted with a whopping 14,462 registrations, just as Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan released a detailed admission schedule.

Aspirants can apply on www.tneaonline.org from May 7 to June 6.

With regard to the counselling for TNEA-2025, the minister said the counselling dates will be updated after the release of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) academic calendar.

If the students do not have access to the internet, they could approach student facilitation centres set up across TN for the admission process. "Students could also contact 1800-425-0110 from 8 am to 6 pm to clear doubts on the admission process," he added.

This year, 11 government engineering colleges across the State will have various new courses, including AI, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Data Science, Robotics and Automation, Mechatronics Engineering and Industrial Biotechnology.

"Each college with the new course will have an intake of 60, totalling an extra 720 seats, besides the 54 engineering aspirants availing of the 7.5 per cent horizontal quota," the minister noted.

Meanwhile, the minister also released the schedule for admission to Arts and Science colleges, for which the registration will be accepted from May 7 to 25. Students can enrol online at www.tngasa.in. Detailed schedules and registration guidelines are also available on the website.

For students, who want to pursue diploma courses through Polytechnic colleges, could upload their application in https://www.tnpoly.in from May 7 to 23. The students who want to get admission directly for the second year could register on the same website from May 7 to May 23.

TNEA - 2025

May 7 to June 6 - Application window

June 11 -Last day to submit original documents

June 10 - 20 - Online and offline certificate verification

June 27 - Announcement of rank list

June 28 to July 2 - Grievance redressal for students

Counselling will be scheduled in alignment with AICTE academic calendar