Admissions in Tamil Nadu government arts and science colleges: Merit list out now

CHENNAI: The online registration for admissions to the 164 government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu concluded last Friday, and the merit lists of the applicants have been released today.

These institutions collectively offer around 1,07,000 seats for undergraduate programs.

A total of 2,58,527 students applied, and about 2,11,000 of them are set to participate in the upcoming counseling process.

The rank lists for the applicants have been dispatched to the respective colleges today, stated reports from Thanthi TV

The student admissions will occur in two phases, scheduled from May 28 to June 29.