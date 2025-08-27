Adequate transport arranged for Velankanni Basilica fest: Collector

CHENNAI: To ensure smooth commuting for the devotees across the state to the Shrine Velankanni Basilica festival, which is scheduled to commence on August 29, the TNSTC would operate as many as 200 special buses on the flag hoisting day and 250 buses from September 6 to 8, said the Nagapattinam Collector, P Akash, said on Tuesday.

A meeting of officials from various departments and the Shrine Velankanni Basilica administration was held in Nagapattinam chaired by Collector P Akash in the presence of Superintendent of Police S Selvakumar.

While addressing the participants, the Collector, the transport department has assured to operate an adequate number of buses division wise, for smooth transportation of devotees across the country.

The buses would be operated round the clock and proper display for the bus routes would be established along with the time table while highways department officials and the Motor Vehicle Inspectors would oversee the bus operations.

“200 buses would be operated by TNSTC on flag hoisting day on August 29, while 250 buses would be operated from September 6 to 8, and the SETC would operate 75 special buses every day from across the state,” the Collector said.

While adequate strength of police would be deployed and watch towers and CCTV cameras would also be established across Velankanni, and more protection would be accorded during the flag hoisting day on August 29 and the car festival and the days between September 6 and 8. “There would be visible policing round the clock, along with a public announcement system and adequate strength of fire and rescue personnel and swimming experts would be deployed on the beach to prevent untoward incidents,” said the Collector.

The Collector asked the police to prevent the devotees from taking a bath in the sea and told the parents who carry toddlers make them wear an identity card.

Medical camps would be established in more than 10 places and they would function round the clock while food safety officials would have regular inspections in the eateries and hotels operated across Velankanni, the collector said.

Shrine Velankanni Basilica Rector Rev Fr C Irudhayaraj, Nagapattinam RDO G Aranganathan, Town Panchayat president A Diana Sharmila and others took part in the meeting.