Address poll officers' concerns: TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday urged the State government to provide proper training to revenue officials involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and to address the growing dissatisfaction among government employees assigned to the task, who have resorted to a strike.

He charged that the SIR process has "not been well planned," leading to discontent, particularly among government employees who are being "asked to work on holidays" to complete the task.

Dhinakaran called on the government to "provide adequate training to revenue officials and lower their work load in the SIR process."

He reiterated the need for the government to heed its employees' long-standing demands, including the implementation of the old pension scheme.