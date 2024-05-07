Address erratic power supply, EPS tells state

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the state government to ensure uninterrupted three-phase power supply for farming activities and said that the farmers, at present are getting three-phase power supply only for eight hours a day.

"The previous AIADMK regime guaranteed three-phase power connection for agriculture pumpsets around the clock. However, the situation is not the same now. The present dispensation has failed to provide three-phase power supply around the clock. It has an adverse impact on farming. Now, the DMK regime is supplying three-phase power supply for eight hours and that too was erratic. Apart from this, power fluctuation is affecting the motor pumps and the farmers are unable to save the crops,” he said.

The local bodies have also been facing problems in supplying piped drinking water to its residents, as power supply is erratic. EPS demanded the state to take measures to redress it.