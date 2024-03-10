Begin typing your search...

Additional stoppages for four express trains

Train No. 22665/22666 KSR Bengaluru Coimbatore KSR Bengaluru Uday Express will be provided with a one-minute temporary stoppage at Tirupattur Station with effect from Sunday (March 10, 2024).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 March 2024 12:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-10 00:15:43.0  )
Additional stoppages for four express trains
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: Railway Board has approved additional stoppages for four express trains on experimental basis, a Southern Railway press release said.

Train No. 22665/22666 KSR Bengaluru Coimbatore KSR Bengaluru Uday Express will be provided with a one-minute temporary stoppage at Tirupattur Station with effect from Sunday (March 10, 2024). Train No. 20683/20684 Tambaram - Sengottai - Tambaram Superfast Tri-weekly Express will be provided with one-minute temporary stoppage at Kallidaikurichi Station with effect from Sunday (March 10, 2024.)

Train No. 16101/16102 Chennai Egmore Kollam Chennai Egmore Express will be provided with one- minute temporary stoppage at Tenmalai Station ex. Chennai Egmore with effect from Sunday (March 10, 2024) and Ex. Kollam with effect from Monday (March 11, 2024). Train No. 20923/20924 Tirunelveli Gandhidham BG - Tirunelveli Humsafar Express will be provided with a three-minute temporary stoppage at Alappuzha station Ex. Tirunelveli with effect from March 14, 2024.

TamilnaduRailway BoardSouthern Railway pressexpress trainsKSR Bengaluru Coimbatore
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X