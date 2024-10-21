Begin typing your search...
Additional stoppage at Srivaikuntam station for Tiruchendur Express announced; check details
CHENNAI: Train No 16732/16731 Tiruchendur – Palakkad – Tiruchendur Express has been provided with an additional stoppage at Srivaikuntam station for a period of six months.
Currently, this experimental stoppage has been extended further for a period of six months from October 26 to April 25, said a Southern Railway note.
