Additional stoppage at Srivaikuntam station for Tiruchendur Express announced; check details

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Oct 2024 8:03 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Train No 16732/16731 Tiruchendur – Palakkad – Tiruchendur Express has been provided with an additional stoppage at Srivaikuntam station for a period of six months.

    Currently, this experimental stoppage has been extended further for a period of six months from October 26 to April 25, said a Southern Railway note.

