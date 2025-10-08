Additional stoppage at Kovilpatti station for Vande Bharat Express

CHENNAI: As approved by Railway Board Train No 20665/20666 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express will be provided with two Minute temporary stoppage at Kovilpatti Station on an experimental basis with effect from 9 October ( Thursday ).

Train number 20665 ( Egmore - Tirunelveli) will stop at 9.23 pm at Kovilpatti and depart from there at 9.25 pm.

Similarly, train number 20666 from Tirunelveli to Egmore will stop at Kovilpatti at 6.38 am and depart from there at 6.40 am, said press note from Southern Railway.