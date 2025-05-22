Additional Stoppage at Adoni Station for Ahmedabad–Tiruchy Special Trains from May 22

CHENNAI: Western Railway has notified a two-minute additional stoppage at Adoni station for Train Nos 09419/09420 Ahmedabad – Tiruchirappalli – Ahmedabad Specials, effective from May 22 and Ex. Tiruchchirappalli with effect from May 25.

Train no 09419 leaving Ahmedabad at 9.30 am on Thursday will stop at Adoni for two minutes from 5.25 am and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 3.45 am on Saturday.

Train no 09420 leaving Tiruchirappalli at 5.45 am on Sunday will stop for two minutes from 12:03 am and will return to Tiruchirappalli at 9:15 pm on Monday, a release issued by Southern Railway said.