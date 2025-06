Additional halts and revision timings for Villupuram - Rameswaram train announced

CHENNAI: An additional stoppage at Pennadam, Ariyalur, and Paramakkudi railway stations with revision in timings at Vriddhachalam station for Train no. 06109/06110 has been announced.

Train No. 06109 Villupuram to Rameswaram Superfast Bi-weekly special will stop at 05.05 am and leave by 05.06 am at Pennadam, at Ariyalur will stop at 05.25 am and leave by 05.26 am, and at Paramakkudi will stop at 10.13 am and leave by 10.15 am.

Train No. 06110 Rameswaram to Villupuram Superfast Bi-weekly Special will stop at 9.28 pm and leave by 9.30 pm at Vriddhachalam, at Pennadam stop at 9.25 pm and leave by 9.30 pm, at Ariyalur stop at 9.10 pm and leave by 9.11 pm, and at Paramakkudi stop at 3.45 pm and leave by 3.47 pm.

Passengers are requested to plan their trips accordingly.