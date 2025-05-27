Additional halt for Chennai Central–Bhagat Ki Kothi SF express announced from May 28

CHENNAI: An additional stoppage for one minute at Manchiryal station will be provided for Train No. 06157/06158 Chennai Central - Bhagat Ki Kothi - Chennai Central Weekly superfast special Ex. Chennai Central with effect from 28 May and Ex. Bharat Ki Kothi with effect from 31 May.

Train No. 06157 Chennai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Superfast Special ( Ex. Chennai) will stop at Manchiryal at 6:14 am and leave by 6:15 am.

Train No. 06158 Chennai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Superfast Special (Ex. Bhagat Ki Kothi) will stop at Manchiryal at 10:34 am and leave by 10:35 am.

Passengers are requested to plan their trips accordingly.