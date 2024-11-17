Additional flights between Chennai and Kochi for Sabarimala season

CHENNAI: In light of the Sabarimala season, the flight services between Chennai and Kochi have been increased to ensure the smooth travel of pilgrims.

According to a Maalaimalar report, 10 daily services are operated between Chennai and Kochi. Now, it has been increased to 16, with eight flights from Chennai to Kochi and eight return flights from Kochi to Chennai.

Additionally, there are six connecting flights between Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kochi, comprising three departures and three arrivals daily. Moreover, a special direct flight is available every Sunday at 12.45 am from Chennai to Kochi.

The daily schedule from Chennai to Kochi starts at 6.30 am and ends at 9.25 pm, while flights from Kochi to Chennai operate from 10.20 am to 11.05 pm.