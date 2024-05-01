Additional coach added in MGR Chennai Central-Ahmedabad Express to accommodate passengers

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on May 1 announced that temporary additional coaches will be added to express trains.

Express train (20954) departing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat (until May 25), at 9.40 AM on 4 May arriving at Chennai Central at 9 AM and departing from Chennai Central from 10 May until 31 May will have additional coaches with extra bed facilities.

Express train (20920) departing from Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on 8 May (until 29 May) arriving at Chennai Central at 9 AM and returning from Chennai Central from 12th May (until 26th May) will also have extra coaches with extra bed facilities, stated a press note from Southern Railway.