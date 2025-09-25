Additional buses for Dasara, Tirupati Brahmotsavam across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The state transport department will operate additional buses to manage the rush during the Dasara festival and Tirupati Brahmotsavam.

A release from the department said that the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has added additional buses to Tirupati from Chennai, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Sengottai, and Pondicherry until October 6. The additional buses have started operation from September 22.

Similarly, additional buses are being operated to Kulasekarapattinam and Tiruchendur in the Thoothukudi district from Chennai and Coimbatore owing to the Dasara festival in Kulasekarapattinam till October 3. In addition, return buses will be operated between October 1 and October 3. Passengers can book their tickets online through www.tnstc.in.