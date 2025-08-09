Adding guest workers to TN voters’ list will never happen: TN minister KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu government is eagle-eyed when it comes to fake voters, and migrant workers without a permanent address will never be included in the voters' list, said minister KN Nehru here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Nehru said that the newly inaugurated Kalaignar Karunanidhi Bus Terminus (KKBT) has become a hit among commuters, and steps have been initiated to install a cell phone tower in the terminus premises to ensure fast connectivity. “Talks are on with the BSNL administration for the same,” the minister said.

Highlighting that the government is firm in solving the cleanliness workers’ wage issues, the minister said their grievances will be addressed amicably, and their protests will end soon.

The stormwater drain works have been taken up on a war footing as the officials have been instructed to complete work on time without creating any inconvenience to the people. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have been directly monitoring the works. In addition, the vegetation grown in the water bodies is being removed ahead of the monsoon to ensure the free flow of water.

The minister further said that the DMK government is more vigilant about the fake voters in the State. “We will scrutinize every segment and inspect whether the new voters are included in the list as per norms. The guest workers, particularly those who are from North India, who do not have permanent addresses in Tamil Nadu, will never be included in the State voters' list, and the government has initiated various measures to ensure there are no fake voters,” the minister stressed.

In addition, the minister said that a new firm would be established at SIPCOT, Manapparai in Tiruchy, which would generate employment for around 5,000 people. “Chief Minister will soon announce the same,” added the minister.