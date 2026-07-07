Add pre-listed caste categories to census document: Anbumani Ramadoss

In a statement, Anbumani expressed concern over reports that pilot surveys for the caste census being conducted in 16 states are following a method in which respondents are asked to write their caste names in a blank field.

He said a similar approach adopted during the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census had led to significant inconsistencies, with the exercise reportedly identifying nearly 4.67 million caste entries across the country. The resulting data faced criticism and was ultimately not used, he noted.

Arguing that many communities identify themselves through sub-castes rather than officially recognised caste names, Anbumani said the current method could result in multiple entries for the same community and distort the final data.