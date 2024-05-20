Adani group seeks green clearance for Vellore pumped storage hydropower project

CHENNAI: Adani Green Energy Limited is all set to generate electricity through reservoirs in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

It has sought environmental clearance for its 1800 MW Alleri Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project in Alleri village in Vellore with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

On January 7, AGEL had signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Tamil Nadu government to set up pumped storage projects, during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024. The total investments it signed with the state government had totalled ₹42,700 crore.