Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases outbreaks reported in several parts of Tamil Nadu due to recent rains

CHENNAI: The recent rains have led to outbreaks of Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases in several parts of the State.

The officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine say that water contamination has been found to be the major cause behind the outbreaks.

Several parts of Dindigul, Salem, Thiruvallur, Vellore, and Erode reported outbreaks of Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases in the last two months.

Most of the cases are presenting with loose motions, vomitting, giddiness and abdominal pain.

The officials from the state health department say that the water samples are collected in case of an outbreak and sent to District Public Health Laboratory to determine the source of the infection.

Even as the Southwest monsoon has set, the health department officials urge the public to stay cautious against water and food contamination due to rainwater.

"Drinking water contamination due to leakage of sewage was recently reported in three districts. It is important to ensure hygiene near the source of drinking water. It is usually reported that when the water pipeline is submerged in flooded water, it usually leads to water contamination. A lot of people don't boil water before consuming it and that leads to diarrhoea, " said a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The state health department is also working on community awareness and health education is also being given by peripheral team on hygiene and sanitation.

Doctors say that parents need to be cautious when giving outside food to children or even at home.

"Children are at a high risk of infection due to water contamination that leads to acute diarrhoea. We have seen such infections common during the monsoon but the pre-monsoon rains have led to more cases this time. Many of the patients remain unaware of the water sources and do not boil it before consumption, leading to diarrhoea and other illnesses. It is important to consume food and water from safe and clean places, even when eating outside., " said a pediatrician from a government hospital in the city.