Actress Shakeela slams movie makers for promoting underage romantic relationships

CHENNAI: Actress Shakeela on Friday claimed that YouTuber Divya, who has recently been accused of sexually assaulting children, is an HIV patient, and the actress also slammed movie makers for promoting underage romantic relationships in movies, as per a Thanthi TV report.

Speaking to the press on Friday, when reporters asked her about the recent scandal involving YouTuber Divya Kallachi, who was accused of sexually exploiting children and making tapes of it, Shakeela said that the YouTuber is an HIV patient, and this could lead to the kids being infected without their knowledge, thereby having a chance of infecting others in the future.

Shakeela said that movie makers glorify underage romantic relationships, which in turn affect adolescent kids who take the plunge too early. "Even parents these days think they have to be too friendly with their kids, and they end up discussing everything with them. This was not the case when we were kids," she said. She requested movie makers to avoid scenes with underage consumption of alcohol and smoking.

The actress also made controversial remarks and slammed parents for allowing young kids to use mobile phones and asked mothers to be more committed to raising their kids. "Nowadays there are so many pieces of equipment to make life easy for women. We should go back to how things were 40 years ago so we can be healthy and happy," she said.