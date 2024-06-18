Actor Vijay's TVK to not contest Vikravandi assembly bypoll

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Tuesday announced that it will not contest the July 10 Vikravandi assembly bypoll. The party had earlier said that it would put its focus on the 2026 assembly elections.

"Following the instructions of TVK President Vijay, our party will not contest in the Vikravandi by-election, which is to be held on July 10, and will not support any party in the said election," N Anand, general secretary of TVK, said in a statement.

He further informed that until the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would not contest any election, including the local body polls.

Earlier, Bussy Anand, the party's general secretary had said that TVK's first conference meeting would be a grand affair. Vijay will soon announce the date and venue of the first political conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Reports stated that party conferences and meetings to develop the TVK are on full swing across Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, students who scored centum in Class 12 and 10 board examinations will be felicitated in two ceremonies on June 28 and July 3 in Chennai.