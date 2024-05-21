Actor Vijay’s TVK to appoint two lawyers per police station to provide free legal services for the poor

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would appoint two lawyers for each police station in order to facilitate people, who visit police stations.

According to the sources, the newborn party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has decided to appoint two lawyers for each police station to help the poor and marginalised people in filing complaints and for further legal assistance.

“Our Thalapathy has decided to provide legal services to the poor and needy people. At the district level, we’re planning to select 10 best lawyers of TVMI (earlier version of TVK) for each district and provide free legal aid to the people,” sources said.

While lawyers have been appointed in a few districts, including Chennai, two lawyers will be appointed to each police station soon.

Speaking on the initiative, Chengalpattu district TVK functionary told DT Next that when the poor and marginalised people, who can’t afford lawyers or who aren’t familiar with legal procedures, approach the TVK lawyers, they will provide free legal assistance.

“The appointment of lawyers will be completed within this week and the list of advocates will be released after their intro meeting with party president Vijay,” said the functionary seeking anonymity.

Welcoming this move, V Sugumar, a Vijay fan and TVK member from Tirupur said, “In the film Tamizhan, Vijay, who acted as a lawyer, provided free legal assistance to the poor and needy people who were affected by various factors and get a solution for them. Similarly, in politics, Vijay is now practicing what he has shown on screen. It will definitely be helpful for the poor people who visit the police station for any reason.”