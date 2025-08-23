Actor Vijay is mouthpiece of DMK: Arjun Sampath

TIRUCHY: Actor Vijay is the voice of DMK and he had spoken what the DMK and Christian Organisations had narrated, said Arjun Sampath, the founder of Hindu Makkal Katchi in Kumbakonam on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Arjun Sampath said the Hindu Makkal Katchi had established the guardian of agriculture Vinayakar for the first time ahead of Vinayakar Chathurthi.

“We have prayed for the success of Vice President candidate CP Radhakrishnan. Stating that Vijay had spoken that the contest is between DMK and TVK, but actually, the fight is between DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, and Vijay should understand this,” he said.

Arjun Sampath claimed that the actor Vijay has played the mouthpiece of DMK, and he has spoken what DMK and Christian organisations had narrated to him. Vijay will become another Kamal Hassan, he said.

Meanwhile, Arjun Sampath said the Hindu Makkal Katchi would campaign for 100 per cent polling by the Hindus on par with Muslims and Christians.