Actor Sathyaraj’s daughter Divya appointed DMK’s IT wing deputy secretary

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Sunday announced a slew of key appointments, bolstering its organisational structure.

According to an official announcement made by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, Divya, a renowned nutritionist and daughter of veteran actor Sathyaraj, has been appointed as the party's IT wing deputy secretary.

In addition to Divya Sathyaraj's appointment, the DMK has also named former Minister TPM Mohideen Khan as the President of its State Minority Welfare wing.

Furthermore, the party has appointed BM Mubarak, a veteran DMK leader and former Nilgiris district secretary, as a member of its high-level working committee.

Mubarak, who was relieved of his duties as district secretary earlier this month, has been entrusted with a key role in the party.

Also, Suriya Krishnamoorthy has been appointed as the Deputy Press Secretary, in the vacant post, after the demise of Kovai Selvaraj.