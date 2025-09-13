‘Turning point, Chief Minister’: TVK supporters chant as Vijay starts maiden poll campaign in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, actor-politician Vijay was accorded a rousing reception here on Saturday by his party workers and admirers just before the start of his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election.

As soon as Vijay arrived at the airport here from Chennai by a chartered flight, enthusiastic TVK workers, carrying party flags, pushed away barricades on the airport premises at several spots to get a glimpse of their leader.

As the crowd, including women, surged, Vijay's campaign vehicle moved at a snail's pace and he waved at party workers from inside the bus and cadres waved party flags, sported party flag-based headgear and many displayed his photographs to welcome him.

Supporters and office-bearers gathered in two-wheelers and cars as well.

Vijay's maiden poll campaign threw traffic out of gear in the city causing diversions and inconveniencing the public.

As a great number of TVK workers thronged city roads, Vijay's campaign vehicle took hours to cover even a short distance and as a result, the TVK chief could not reach the rally venue --Marakkadai MGR statue point-- even after 2.30 hours. Vijay was originally scheduled to commence his address at the first rally point at 10.35 AM and complete by 11 AM.

Frenzied fans climbed onto trees, poles, and other structures and also gathered on road margins, on sides of flyovers to get a vantage point to see Vijay.

Troupes, clad in dark yellow clothes, performed cultural songs and many TVK women workers carried traditional 'Poornakumham' to welcome Vijay.

Notably, a large number of fans had arrived early in the morning at the rally venue from nearby places, including Manapparai, to witness the TVK chief deliver his address. Several workers, out of fatigue, reportedly fainted at the venue and they were rushed to hospitals.

"Tiruppumunaye (Turning point), Muthalvarey (Chief Minister)," were among the slogans used in publicity material to welcome Vijay.

Vijay arrived at the airport at 9.40 AM and his vehicle moved pretty slowly among swarms of party workers and admirers resembling a huge procession.

As his vehicle inched its way, Vijay gifted white shirts and sun glasses to his fans. It took about an hour for Vijay to get out of the airport premises itself in view of the huge crowds and it took him about 4 hours to reach the venue of the meeting --MGR Point-- from airport, a distance of about 6 km.

As time passed, more and more people joined from all sides and they followed Vijay's vehicle.

People jostled and vied with each other to get closer to the campaign vehicle, raising fears of a stampede at several spots.

Police have imposed over 20 conditions for the conduct of the rally and this is the first campaign-tour of Vijay after he founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.



