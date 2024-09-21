Actor Parvathy, Producer Rajesh and 4 others booked after aide thrashed

CHENNAI: Teynampet Police booked six persons including Film actor, Parvathy, Producer Kotapadi J Rajesh of KJR Studios based on a complaint from a former employee who alleged assault by the actor.

The complainant, V Subash Chandra Bose (27) of Pudukottai district had moved the Saidapet magistrate court. which directed Teynampet police to book a case.

The complainant was working as an office assistant at KJR studios and based on the producer's instructions, he went to work as an assistant with actor Parvathy.

Earlier, the actor had filed a theft complaint against Subash Chandra Bose at Nungambakkam police station after which he was arrested.

Subash claimed in his complaint that, on his return from remand, he was threatened and assaulted by the actor and her associates, against which Subash filed a complaint at Teynampet police station.

Apart from Parvathy and Rajesh, police have booked four others- Elangovan, Senthil, Arun Murugan and Ajith Baskar.