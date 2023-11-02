Begin typing your search...

Actor Junior Balaiah is no more

He passed away due to breathing difficulties at his Valasaravakkam residence in the early hours of Thursday

2 Nov 2023
CHENNAI: Actor and son of the legendary Tamil cinema comedian TS Balaiah, Junior Balaiah, has passed away due to breathing difficulties at his Valasaravakkam residence in the early hours of Thursday. He was 70.

He has essayed both comical and character-oriented roles in Tamil cinema.

He has acted in films such as Gopura Vasalile, Sundhara Kaandam, Winner, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kumki and Saattaai.

