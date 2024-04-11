Actor ganja Karuppu lifts firepot at Samayapuram temple for AIADMK’s win

CHENNAI: Actor ganja Karuppu completed a vow lifting firepot at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchy for AIADMK’s win in all the Lok Sabha election in the state. The actor praised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as a farmer who went through the toils. “I know that for sure,” he said as he completed the penance with his family.

Talking to reporters after completing the vow he made to the deity, the actor who is campaigning for the party, said it was a great achievement on the part of Palaniswami to have won the battle for ‘two-leaves’ symbol.

He denounced those who mocked EPS terming him ‘padham thangi Palaniswami’ saying, “Those who oppose him are bound to make such remarks but he (Palaniswami) is born to win,” the actor said. Ganja Karuppu said he took a vow to Samayapuram Mariamman as her nod is vital for victory.