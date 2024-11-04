Activists urge Tamil Nadu govt to modify welfare board name to include all trans people

CHENNAI: With the State preparing to come up with a policy for transgender people in the coming months, the trans men in Tamil Nadu have urged the government to modify the Tamil name “Tamil Nadu Thirunangaigal Nala Vaariyam” (Trans Women Welfare Board) to “Thirunar Nala Vaariyam” (Trans Persons Welfare Board) in a bid to include both trans men and intersex persons in the policy.

In October 2021, the Tamil Nadu government reconstituted the TN transgender welfare board with as many as 13 members representing trans women, trans men and an intersex person. The board was originally constituted in 2008 by the DMK government.

With the board currently being active and its tenure recently extended till October 2027, the board members and activists of the community allege that it is high time to modify the name to be more inclusive.

Speaking to DT Next, Arun Karthick, a trans man and an unofficial member of the TN Transgender Welfare Board, said, “As trans men, we have been representing the transgender welfare board since 2021 and several welfare initiatives are being undertaken by the board along with the department officials and the minister. The name of the board in Tamil mentions only trans women and not trans men and an intersex person.”

Hence, as a step toward inclusivity, Arun had requested the department and the minister to modify the Tamil name of the board to Thirunar Nala Vaariyam instead of Thirunangaigal Nala Vaariyam.

Arun added, “Recently, a popular Tamil daily had mentioned that the Social Welfare Department had invited trans women to apply to be part of the TN transgender welfare board. But, factually, the call has been made only for a trans man and an intersex person. Hence, media persons lack clarity regarding the whole spectrum of identities within the board.”

Additionally, a transgender activist who did not wish to be named pointed out that the government order/circular from the Social Welfare Department and Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) had been categorically mentioning thirunangai (trans women) in all official releases.

“This calls for basic awareness among media persons, government officials, ministers and department staff that our struggle is primarily based on representation and identities cannot be distorted,” she added.