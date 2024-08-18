Activists, locals call for action against lorries spilling sand on Karaikal-Nagapattinam NH

CHENNAI: Activists and locals have demanded the state transport department to take severe action against the drivers of heavy trucks that spill sand on the roads along the Karaikal-Nagapattinam National Highway, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

On a regular basis, sand is dug from the Padutharkollai Lake at TR Pattinam in Karaikal and sent to different areas through heavy vehicles. These sand-laden vehicles move at a fast speed on the busy highway, causing fear in commuters, especially school children who as a result are scared to cross the roads.

Adding to their woes, the sand often flies out onto the road, causing a nuisance and posing risks to pedestrians and other vehicles plying on the road. This happens when the vehicles transporting the sand do not cover their loads or if are carrying a disproportionate load, leading to excess sand falling out through their back doors.

Against this backdrop, on Friday, a tipper lorry carrying excess sand from the lake was passing between Pusa Mandapam and Buhari Hotel in Neravy when suddenly, the back door of the vehicle fell open and sand scattered onto the road. It went unnoticed by the driver.

CPI leader AS Kumar and others arrived at the spot and informed the traffic police. Under the presence of the police, a few locals shovelled the sand from the road and discarded it elsewhere, averting potential mishaps. Due to this, the traffic in the area was affected for over an hour.

Similarly, a few days ago, a tipper lorry had spilt sand on the road causing the wheels of another tipper lorry that was passing by to come off.

In light of these repeated incidents, activists and members of the public have urged the transport department and traffic police to regulate the tipper trucks plying on the Karaikal-Nagai highway and curb such mishaps.