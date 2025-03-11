Activists launch portal for anti-NEP campaign

CHENNAI: The State Platform for Common School System –Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has launched a dedicated website here on Monday to create better awareness on National Education Policy (NEP) and exposing the downside of the BJP-led Centre’s initiative.

The website www.thesamacheerkalvi.in was launched by M Nandhini and BR Murali, parents of a class 10 student studying in a Chennai Corporation school.

In a press meet held on Monday, the members of SPCSS-TN noted, “We reject NEP 2020. This is the declaration made by the SPCSS-TN through its website.”

The website has been launched by a group of educationalists and educational activists, which banks on ‘Samacheer Kalvi’ or Tamil Nadu Uniform System of School Education. The website will further promote how a two-language policy is more appropriate for TN along with reasons for rejecting NEP 2020, formulated by the Union Ministry of Education. SPCSS-TN has urged that all parties must unite to expedite presidential approval for the TN Medical Undergraduate Admission Act 2021 and the TN government should promptly announce the State Education Policy (SEP).

Additionally, SPCSS-TN urged TN government to promptly resolve a slew of issues pertaining to School Education before the commencement of next academic year and to publish details on the schools operating under different departments.

The association also asked the government to divulge details of the number of schools closed down after 2000.