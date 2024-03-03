Activist oppose conditions to allow consumer procure meter directly from vendors

CHENNAI: Consumer activists have strongly opposed the conditions laid out by Tangedco for allowing the consumers to directly procure meters for new connections from vendors in case of scarcity in the supply.



To overcome the scarcity of meters for effecting new service connections, Tangedco has decided to allow the consumers to procure meters from the empanelled vendors against the non-availability of its meters.

In the circular, Tangedco said that the empanelment of the meter manufacturers is under process and a list of the empanelled vendors and point of sale would be intimated soon. The meters would be made available in at least in two circles per region so that the consumers can easily access their outlets.

Activist S Neelakanta Pillai said that the instructions given by the Tangedco does not seem to be a temporary arrangement. "There is no mention of meter shortages in the distribution regions. How much purchase order for meters has been placed?" he said, alleging that the move could be due to a delay in the smart meter project as well.

He said that Tangedco should ensure and supply meters to the consumers immediately. "Allowing the consumers to procure meters would only cause hardship to them. A distribution region of Tangedco comprises two to three districts. If the point of sale is opened in two distribution circles, the consumers have to travel from one district to another spending a whole day to purchase a meter. If the purchased meter is defective, the consumer will be made to replace it again, " he said.

Tangedco officials said that consumer is allowed to procure meters based on the amendments made to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code (TNESC) in line with the Electricity Consumer Rules. "As of now, there is no shortage of meters. The consumers would be allowed to purchase only if there is non-availability of meters and they wanted it immediately, " the official noted.

TNESC said that only Tangedco-tested and sealed meters should be made available in the open market. "The meters so purchased from the market need not be tested again after procurement by the applicant and can be fixed in the installation straightaway, " it said. However, Tangedco's circular mandates testing of the meters procured by the consumer once again.

K Vishnu Mohan Rao, senior researcher, electricity governance, Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group said that double checking of meters is always good. Still, it should not lead to any delay. "The meter defect could affect the Tangedco or the consumer if it is not checked properly. So more manpower should be deployed in the MRT wing for timely testing of meters, " he said.