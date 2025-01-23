Activist murder: Need to unearth 'deepest conspiracy', says Annamalai

CHENNAI: The 'murder' of a social activist opposing illegal mining in Pudukottai was unfortunate and the "deepest conspiracy" behind the incident must be unearthed to find who those behind it, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai said on Thursday.

Killing of whistleblowers was becoming a "pattern" in Tamil Nadu, and there was a similar incident in the state's Karur district a few months ago, he told reporters at the airport here.

The victim K Jagbar Ali, a resident of Vengalur in Thirumayam taluk in Pudukottai district, was a social activist known for his staunch opposition to illegal mining activities. He was knocked down by a lorry while returning home on his motorcycle after offering prayers at a mosque on January 17 and died instantly.

"We were the first party to bring this out to the public and not only was he murdered but it was a pre-planned conspiracy. This is a pattern that is happening across Tamil Nadu," he said, and claimed whistleblowers talking about issues including illegal mining were being targeted.

Annamalai said the state government has now chosen to transfer the probe into the case to the CB-CID.

"But we were clear from day one. It is not the lorry driver who has to be arrested and the matter should not be taken as a normal road accident case. In this case, you have to unearth the deepest conspiracy-- who is behind it, who is the brain behind it. Once they do it, probably next time a whistleblower will not be murdered," he added.

On the likely scrapping of the over 4000-acre tungsten mining project near Melur in Madurai in the state, he said the notification was expected on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stood with farmers and the Tamil people. This is once again a reiteration, a commitment-- the central government, PM Modi will always stand with Tamil brothers and sisters. And today we expect the happiest news. It will be a historic day for the farmers and the people around the Melur area," he said.

Annamalai led a delegation of village heads in and around Melur to meet Union Coal and Mines minister G Kishan Reddy on December 22 and had indicated the Centre could scrap the project, saying a "happy news" was expected on Thursday.