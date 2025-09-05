Acting on SC advice, Centre returns Madras HC Collegium's judge recommendations

CHENNAI: The Centre has sent back the list of nine advocates that the Madras High Court collegium recommended for appointment as judges, advising a fresh consideration with a focus on providing "appropriate representation" to those from SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities, and women.

The decision was communicated by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in a letter to Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava.

The letter referred to the recommendation dated April 29, 2025, from the then Chief Justice, proposing the elevation of Krishnaswamy Govindarajan, EV Chandru, Pingali Venkata Balasubramaniam, NC Ashok Kumar, R Gandhi, Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, MP Senthil, J Chandran Sundar Sashikumar, and E Manoharan.

The proposal was forwarded to the Supreme Court Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India for its advice, as per the procedure for judicial appointments.

"The Supreme Court Collegium recommended that the entire proposal should be returned to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court for fresh consideration," Meghwal said in his letter. The top court collegium also observed that the High Court collegium should "formulate the recommendations afresh for elevation of suitable advocates after verifying the credentials of the above candidates and other suitable candidates."

Acting on this advice, the Centre has formally returned the proposal, he said. The minister explicitly requested that while sending fresh proposals, the High Court collegium should keep in view the need for appropriate representation for members of SC, ST, OBC communities, minorities, and women.