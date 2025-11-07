Act before vote 'thieves' strike: CM Stalin to cadre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged his party’s booth-level agents to remain vigilant against any attempt at “vote theft” during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, calling it their “responsibility to protect democracy.”

Speaking at the wedding of a party leader's son, Stalin said, “It is our duty to prevent irregularities before they occur. Our booth-level agents must function as guardians of democracy and ensure every genuine voter remains on the list.”

Recalling the case filed in the SC, he said, “The legal battle is one side, but field vigilance is equally vital.”

Stalin announced that the DMK’s legal wing, headed by senior advocate NR Ilango, has set up a help desk at Anna Arivalayam to guide party workers and the public facing issues with the voter roll revision. He also reiterated that the Secular Progressive Alliance will stage protests in the district headquarters on November 11 to highlight alleged irregularities.

Citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against the voter rolls 'theft' in Karnataka and Haryana, Stalin said, “Such things must never be allowed in Tamil Nadu. Before it happens, it is our responsibility to prevent it.”

Meanwhile, speaking among the DMK Booth Level Agents (BLA) and Booth Digital Agents in the ‘My Booth, My Victory Booth’ training programme in Thanjavur, Municipal Administration Minister and DMK principal secretary KN Nehru said, the party workers should verify the names in the voters list and inspect the forms distributed for inclusion of new voters. “Ensure the voters from the minority group are not missed out, as they always favour DMK. Be careful while scrutinising the rolls,” the minister said.

Carefully verify the documents of new voters for authenticity, Nehru said, underscoring speculations over the inclusion of migrant workers, especially those from north India, in the voters' list in Tamil Nadu.

The inclusion of new voters would be executed in the first month, and the verification process would be held in the second month, making these two months crucial, he pointed out.

Speaking at the event, Minister Govi Chezhiaan said that the BJP is trying to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu using the SIR process as a ploy. “First, you all must ensure your vote is safe. You should also confirm the votes that favour DMK are also safe,” Chezhiaan said.