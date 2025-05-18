Act against ‘vindictive’ Periyar Univ VC: S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the State government to take action against Periyar University vice chancellor alleging that the academician is taking vindictive measures against the whistleblowers.

“Even as vice chancellor Jagannathan is set to retire in two days, he is punishing the faculty members, who criticised his wrongdoings in the past. The government is remaining a spectator in the issue,” the senior leader said in a statement.

He added that a few months ago, assistant professor Vaidhyanathan of economics department, who is also the president of professors association, had written to the government against the appointment of registrar by the vice chancellor as there is a circular barring the VCs from appointing registrars if their tenure ends within a year.

“After the letter was published in the media, the VC had suspended Vaidhyanathan through the Registrar. This action has been taken with the intention to threaten the professor. Also, this action is against the orders of the High Court,” he said.

Saying that the VC is retiring on Monday, he demanded that the government not allow such vindictive actions of the VC. “Moreover, the VC is trying to include a few professors, who are his supporters, into the administrative council to keep control of the University even after his retirement,” Ramadoss alleged.

He added that the government is alleging that the VC has committed corruption. As per the new Act, the state government has the power to take action against the VC. “The government should intervene in the issue and revoke the suspension order against Vaidhyanathan,” he said.