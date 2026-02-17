Act against Tagore, Chakravarthy, DMK asks Congress leadership

Meanwhile, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge summoned the party’s State unit president K Selvaperunthagai to Bengaluru to discuss the row, which came a day after Tagore warned the DMK that Congress cadre would hit back if provoked.

Sources said the DMK has conveyed its displeasure over remarks by the two second-rung leaders, who have been advocating power-sharing arrangements. The tensions within the ruling alliance were aggravated after the AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, alleged that the DMK had not initiated seat-sharing talks. However, the DMK believes that the talks would proceed smoothly once formal discussions begin on February 22 as scheduled.