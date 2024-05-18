Arappor Iyakkam seeks action against 900 Tamil Nadu Highways Department officials for Rs 750 crore bitumen scam

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has urged Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to take departmental actions against more than 900 Highway Department officials for their alleged involvement in Rs 750 crore corruption in 2015-2017.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation in a complaint said that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sent its enquiry report to the government with recommendation to take departmental action against the officials of Highways Department for violating the agreement conditions and GOs.

He added that C Jayasekar, former Special PA of Minister EV Velu, who was allegedly a part of the corruption was allowed to retire on the date of superannuation subject to the result of pending disciplinary action. However, no action has been taken against other officials.

Saying that a committee has been formed to ascertain the gravity of violations, Jayaram said that there is serious suspicion in the way it has been formed. “We learn that the committee has been under pressure to give a clean chit to the officials even though DVAC has instructed the state to take departmental action against officials for violation of the pass through basis of payment for Bitumen,” he said.