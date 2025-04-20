ACs, toilets make life easy for loco pilots

BUREAU: Air-conditioned facilities and ergonomic seats are among some of the measures taken by the railways to improve the working environment of loco pilots.

Railway authorities claim that such changes are revolutionary as they had suffered under miserable conditions before 2014. More than half the loco cabs have been upgraded with ergonomic seats, air conditioning and other improvements, officials said.

Toilets are now being fitted in all new locos manufactured, which was not even part of the production plan before 2014, they point out. Older locomotives were being retrofitted with toilets. Design modifications were being done in older locomotives for this purpose.

New safety features such as fog safety devices, kavach, driver alert systems and better technology for braking systems are further improving safety. Onboard facilities, better technologies, and better rest timings are improving the working conditions, officials said.

The railway takes care of the necessary requirements of all types of loco pilots, officials said about the improvements made.