Acquiring land challenging in Delta, western regions: TN Minister TRB Rajaa

Speaking at the Conversion Conclave in Chennai, the Minister said that while northern and southern regions of the State have witnessed significant industrial expansion, growth in the western and Delta districts stands at around 20 per cent, primarily due to difficulties in land acquisition.

"Our government believes in inclusive and distributed growth. The northern region accounts for 41 per cent of industrial growth and the southern region 36 per cent. However, due to limited availability of land, the western and Delta regions have recorded around 20 per cent growth, " he said.

Rajaa said no other State had organised a dedicated Conversion Conclave to demonstrate how Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are being converted into actual investments. He noted that when the DMK government assumed office in 2021, it faced the twin challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and a financial crisis.

"Real growth began only from 2022 after stabilising the situation," he said.